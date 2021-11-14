On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Airbus receives a large order.

At the Dubai Airshow on Sunday, Airbus announced a group order for 255 single-aisle A321 aircraft, marking the first big purchase of its kind since the pandemic began.

The news comes as the aviation industry steadily recovers from a Covid-induced downturn, and as its American rival Boeing said it will fulfill an order to convert 11 single-aisle 737s into cargo planes.

According to Airbus’ latest list price, the order came from Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris, and JetSMART, all of which are owned by US firm Indigo Partners, for a total value of more than $33 billion.