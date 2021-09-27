On the final day of the UN meeting, the Afghan envoy cancels his speech.

As the diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus worries to meet in person in New York came to a conclusion Monday, Afghanistan’s UN representative dropped out of giving a speech to the General Assembly.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented President Ashraf Ghani’s regime until it was deposed last month, was scheduled to give a statement defying the Taliban, but he pulled his name off the list of speakers early Monday.

The annual high-level meeting was also due to end without a speech by Myanmar’s envoy, who has defied the country’s military regime to remain in his job.

Despite being chosen by the former president, who was toppled in a military coup earlier this month, Guinea’s representative was scheduled to speak.

Last Monday, the Taliban wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s new foreign minister, be permitted to “participate” instead of Isaczai.

Isaczai, who last month asked states to “unequivocally announce” that they would not recognize a Taliban government, “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the UN, according to the group.

Isaczai is still considered the head of Afghanistan’s delegation by the UN, and he was included on a list of speakers given out late Sunday by the UN.

The country has withdrawn from the general debate, according to Monica Grayley, a spokesperson for the assembly’s president, who added that the mission had not given a reason for the withdrawal.

Myanmar and Guinea were also stirring controversy as the tournament neared its conclusion.

According to AFP, the US, Russia, and China have formed a “deal” to prohibit Myanmar’s UN ambassador, who has been an ardent backer of the democracy movement, from speaking.

Following the February 1 military coup, Kyaw Moe Tun, who was chosen by former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is backed by the international world and has retained his seat at the United Nations.

The junta picked a former general to succeed him in May, but the UN has yet to approve the appointment.

Kyaw Moe Tun was the target of a recent claimed plot disrupted by US investigators, in which he was threatened with being forced to retire or killed if he refused.

His preparations for the General Assembly, he told AFP, were “low profile.”

Diplomats anticipate to hear from Aly Diane, Guinea’s UN envoy, who was chosen by overthrown president Alpha Conde.

It’s yet another oddity at this year’s high-level gathering, which drew more than 100 leaders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.