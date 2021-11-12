On the final day of the COP26, countries were urged to reduce their use of fossil fuels.

As the COP26 summit neared its final hours, there was no sign of reaching the carbon reduction needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement released Friday.

Delegates issued a round-up of their work after two weeks of round-the-clock deliberations, urging governments to speed “the phaseout of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.”

Delegates from over 200 countries are meeting in Glasgow to keep the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals alive, even as climate-related calamities strike countries all over the world.

The summit kicked off with a bang, as world leaders arrived in Glasgow with a slew of major pronouncements, ranging from a pledge to reduce methane emissions to a plan to conserve the rainforests.

However, progress has slowed in the underlying technical negotiations, which are currently at the ministerial level.

With only one day remaining in the scheduled talks, countries are no closer to reaching an agreement on whether national emissions reduction goals should be accelerated in the short term, how climate action should be reported, and how vulnerable countries should be helped.

“The truth is that the atmosphere is unconcerned about obligations,” said Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan young activist.

“It is solely concerned with what we put into it, or do not put into it. Promises aren’t going to save humanity.” Friday’s draft text language on fossil fuels was more subtle than earlier versions, focused on “unabated coal” and “inefficient subsidies” rather than a more broad phase-out.

Coal plants that do not use carbon capture technology to offset some of their output are referred to as “unabated.”

In Friday’s draft document, countries were also asked to submit more ambitious carbon reduction goals by next year, three years earlier than intended.

The host country, Britain, has stated that it hopes for COP26 to result in country agreements to maintain the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature target aim within reach.

Current national carbon reduction plans, on the other hand, would result in a total warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Without agreements to phase out fossil fuels quickly, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that countries’ climate policies were “empty.”

The United States and China, the world’s two largest emitters, announced an unified climate action plan on Wednesday, giving the talks a boost.

Despite its lack of substance, experts said the accord allayed fears that tense US-China relations might derail the discussions at COP26.

However, following wealthy countries, trust between affluent polluters and underdeveloped countries is minimal.