On Scottish Islands, the winds of change are blowing from oil to renewables.

The islands of Orkney and Shetland, located in the far north of the United Kingdom, where the wind blows and the sea rages, have long relied on oil and gas for prosperity.

However, as supplies run out and the fight against climate change grows more important, the islands off Scotland’s northeast coast are rapidly turning to renewable energy sources.

Orbital Marine Power is testing its 02 tidal energy generator off the coast of Orkney, and Daniel Wise is the company’s head of offshore operations.

The current drives the submerged propellers, which generate enough electricity to power 2,000 houses.

“This site flows half a billion tonnes of seawater each hour, so it’s ideal for testing these turbines,” Wise told AFP.

Giant standing stones are visible reminders of the ancient Neolithic history on Orkney and Shetland, which are closer to Norway than London.

Wind turbines with shining white blades are now considered as emblems of a brighter, more sustainable future.

Jerry Gibson, an operations technician at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), which tests wave and tidal energy converters in Orkney, remarked, “A lot of people regard Orkney as a living laboratory.”

“And we have a number of test sites and different companies that are all cooperating… in this green economy that we’ve got going on.”

EMEC uses a tidal turbine and electrolysis to produce “green” hydrogen from renewable sources on Eday, one of Orkney’s 20 inhabited islands.

The hydrogen is compressed and transferred 16 miles (26 kilometers) south to Kirkwall, where it is converted into electricity and used to power the ferries at the quayside.

Orkney, which has a population of 22,000 people, produces more energy than it consumes due to its abundant natural resources of wind and waves.

“Hydrogen is essential because it’s a different way of storing energy than batteries or going straight to the power grid,” Gibson explained.

In addition to tidal energy, EMEC is investigating wave energy producers in the lab. Wave energy is more difficult to model than tidal energy.

Another business, Nova Innovation, is counting on the ebb and flow of tides on the island of Yell, around 100 miles northeast of the former Viking stronghold of Shetland.

“The beauty of tidal energy is that it is completely predictable,” said Tom Wills, the firm’s offshore manager.

“So I can tell you how much tide is going to be flowing through that channel out there tomorrow or 2,000 years from now; our energy resources are not weather-dependent.”

Predictability is essential.