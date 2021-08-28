On Other Planets, Fungi Will Be Found ‘Matter Begets Life,’ says a top mushroom expert.

There has been a surge of interest in the mysterious world of fungi, and the extraordinary ability that these incredible organisms have to change the future of life on Earth, in recent years.

Fungi have been hailed by scientists all around the world as part of the solution to some of the world’s most critical medical, therapeutic, and environmental problems.

Fantastic Fungi, a Netflix documentary that explores these and other concerns, is now accessible.

The film, directed by Louie Schwartzberg, a filmmaker and mushroom curator, includes comments from renowned fungi expert (mycologist) Paul Stamets, whose TED lecture “6 ways mushrooms can rescue the planet” has been viewed millions of times.

The following is an edited version of the interview with Stamets and Schwartzberg.

Can you give an outline of how important fungi are in the evolution of plant and animal life?

Paul Stamets: The network-like design of mycelium [a dense mass of thin, thread-like filaments that serves as a fungus’ vegetative body]is replicated throughout nature, from brain neurons to computers to dark matter. Networks and communities of networks endure better than individual isolation as an evolutionary model for success. That is a natural law.

Mycelium found in lava deposits in South Africa is currently the greatest evidence we have for a multicellular organism. So, it’s been 2.4 billion years.

I’m confident that we’ll find fungus on other worlds. I believe that matter produces life. Single cells are the basis of life, which then link together to form strings. After then, the strings fork to form networks and membranes.

Fungal networks existed before animals and aided the spread of plants onto land. In the inevitable genesis of life from matter, our planet is unlikely to be unusual. Mycelial-like networks are also more better at adapting to change when life develops.

In space, fungal-like mycelial networks are an unavoidable consequence of matter evolving into life.

What is psilocybin, a hallucinogenic ingredient found in some “magic” mushrooms, and what is its therapeutic potential?

All of the study on psilocybin mushrooms excites me tremendously. For example, Yale University recently published a study indicating that one dose of psilocybin causes neurons to grow, although in rats.

This is because they contain neuro-generative qualities, which means they boost the ability of neurons to. This is a condensed version of the information.