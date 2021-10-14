On October 29, Biden will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The White House confirmed Thursday that US President Joe Biden, America’s second Catholic president, and his wife Jill will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 29.

Biden’s trip to the Vatican will take place before he attends the G20 conference in Rome on October 30-31. He will go to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit from Italy.

“They will discuss working together on efforts centered on respect for fundamental human dignity, including as eliminating the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the climate catastrophe, and caring for the impoverished,” according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, who is 78 years old, is a devout Catholic who attends Mass at least once a week. President John F. Kennedy was the country’s first Catholic.

Biden frequently quotes scripture and wears a rosary from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico around his left wrist, which his son Beau was wearing on the day he died of brain cancer in 2015.

The pope congratulated Biden on his election and expressed his hope that his decisions would be “driven by a desire for establishing a society defined by real justice and freedom.”

The pontiff wished Biden well in encouraging “understanding, reconciliation, and peace within the United States,” acknowledging that he has his job cut out for him.