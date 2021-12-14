On NASA Livestream, you may see the Geminid Meteor Shower peak live.

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most active meteor showers of the year, is currently being streamed live by NASA.

The Geminids are a meteor shower triggered by 3200 Phaethon, a massive space asteroid. As 3200 Phaeton orbits the sun, debris is released.

Every year in December, the Earth passes through part of the debris that this space rock has left behind. The brilliant light displays we observe during meteor showers are caused by these fragments burning up in our atmosphere.

The Geminid meteor shower will be visible until December 17, but its peak will be during the night of December 13 and into the morning of December 14.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to see the meteor shower. This could be caused by light pollution from city life or clouds blocking a clear view of the sky.

Furthermore, during the peak of the Geminid shower this week, the moon will be about 80% full, adding to the potential for light pollution.

People can still see the shower live on NASA’s Meteor Watch Facebook page, which is now hosting a livestream.

Those who are able to observe the Geminid meteor shower in person should do so in the northern hemisphere, however it can also be seen in the southern.

The meteor shower is named after the constellation Gemini in the sky, from whence it appears to emanate. They can, however, be seen across the sky.

To see them, NASA recommends lying down on your back, looking up at the sky, and allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness, which can take up to 30 minutes.

During the peak of the Geminid shower, observers in the northern hemisphere can expect to see 30 to 40 meteors each hour, according to NASA. In the southern hemisphere, this will be far lower.

A Geminid meteor might be traveling at speeds of up to 78,000 miles per hour if it is seen blazing through the sky.

3200 Phaethon, the Geminids’ parent space rock, is a bit of an enigma. Comets are the most common cause of meteor showers. This is a condensed version of the information.