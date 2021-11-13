On Monday, Biden and Xi will hold a virtual summit.

As tensions rise over Taiwan, human rights, and trade, US President Joe Biden will attend a highly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, according to the White House and China.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated recently, particularly over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, which launched a record number of air incursions near the island last month.

In the face of Chinese aggression, Washington has consistently expressed its support for Taiwan, but at a conference in Glasgow, the US and China struck a surprising climate accord.

In a statement released Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “The two leaders will address ways to responsibly manage the rivalry” between the two countries, “as well as ways to work together when our interests match.”

“Throughout, President Biden will be direct and candid about the United States’ aims and priorities, as well as our concerns with the PRC,” Psaki said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China to refer to Beijing.

She said that the virtual talks will take place “in the evening” on Monday in Washington, which means early Tuesday in Beijing.

In a one-line dispatch, China’s official Xinhua news agency acknowledged the meeting.

Biden and Xi have spoken on the phone twice since the veteran Democrat took office. When Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president and Xi was Hu Jintao’s vice president, the two spent a lot of time together.

Biden had intended to meet Xi at the recent Group of 20 conference in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the Covid-19 outbreak broke out, opting instead for virtual talks at the end of the year.

Both men attended the APEC virtual summit held by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the weekend.

“I’ve emphasized frequently over the last ten months that our relationship with China is one of the most important and also one of the most complex,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

“It features a mix of cooperative, competitive, and hostile components, and we’ll manage all three at the same time.”

“The president is not going to hold back on areas where he has concerns,” Psaki told reporters.

She also stated that the bilateral relationship’s “strong competitiveness” necessitated “intense diplomacy.”

