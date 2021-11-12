On Monday, Biden and Xi will hold a virtual summit, according to the White House.

As tensions rise over Taiwan, human rights, and trade, US President Joe Biden will conduct a highly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, according to the White House.

In recent weeks, relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated, particularly over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, which launched a record number of air incursions near the island last month.

In the face of Chinese aggression, Washington has consistently expressed its support for Taiwan, but at a conference in Glasgow, the US and China struck a surprising climate accord.

In a statement released Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “The two leaders will address ways to responsibly manage the rivalry” between the two countries, “as well as ways to work together when our interests match.”

“Throughout, President Biden will be direct and candid about the United States’ aims and priorities, as well as our concerns with the PRC,” Psaki said, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China to refer to Beijing.

She said that the virtual talks will take place “in the evening” on Monday in Washington, which means early Tuesday in Beijing.

Biden and Xi have spoken on the phone twice since the veteran Democrat took office. When Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president and Xi was Hu Jintao’s vice president, the two spent a lot of time together.

Biden had intended to meet Xi at the recent Group of 20 conference in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the Covid-19 outbreak broke out, opting instead for virtual talks at the end of the year.

Both men attended the APEC summit in New Zealand, which was hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The US president has generally maintained his predecessor Donald Trump’s harder stance on China, with both administrations viewing a growing China as the greatest challenge of the twenty-first century.

In remarks to a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Thursday, Xi warned against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

“On geopolitical grounds, attempts to draw ideological borders or construct little circles are doomed to fail,” he remarked.

“The Asia-Pacific area cannot and should not revert to the Cold War era’s hostility and division.”

One topic that could come up in Monday’s talks is the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, which Xi is expected to attend, according to CNBC, citing anonymous sources. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.