On Monday, Biden and Xi are expected to hold a virtual summit, according to US media.

As tensions rise over Taiwan, human rights, and trade, US President Joe Biden is due to have a highly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, according to US media.

The meeting was provisionally arranged for Monday, according to CNN and Politico, both citing unnamed sources.

In recent weeks, relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated, particularly over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, which launched a record number of air incursions near the island last month.

In the face of Chinese aggression, Washington has consistently expressed its support for Taiwan, but at a conference in Glasgow, the US and China struck a surprising climate accord.