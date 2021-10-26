On medical advice, Queen Elizabeth cancels her participation in COP26.

During “instruction to rest” from doctors following an overnight hospital visit, Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, the Buckingham Palace office announced Tuesday.

The palace said in a statement that “Her Majesty has unfortunately decided that she will no longer go to Glasgow” for a November 1 reception, but that she “shall deliver a speech to the gathering delegates via a recorded video message.”

The queen had a full schedule in early October, but medical advice forced her to reschedule a visit to Northern Ireland last week.

She was admitted to the prestigious Edward VII hospital in London on Thursday for “preliminary investigations.”

Given her age, the stay — her first since 2013 — and the palace’s delay in announcing it has aroused concerns about her health.

The queen, on the other hand, began formal duties on Tuesday, welcome new ambassadors to the United Kingdom by video from Windsor Castle, west of London.

Elizabeth II has been Queen since 1952, and her platinum jubilee will be celebrated next year.

She has usually appeared in good health at practically daily public appearances, albeit she was seen for the first time this month using a walking stick at a large public event.