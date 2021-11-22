On Mars, scientists are looking into ‘unique’ ways to create an artificial magnetic field.

With plans to send humans to Mars, a group of experts looked into how they could provide the planet with a sufficient magnetic field to make it more livable.

Humans will be sent to the moon, then to Mars, according to current plans for space exploration. Despite the fact that Mars and our world share some similarities, the Red Planet lacks the Earth’s strong magnetic field, according to Universe Today.

“If mankind ever considers major, long-term colonization of Mars, the resources required will be substantial,” stated the authors of a report that will be published in the journal Acta Astronautica in 2022.

“For a long-term human presence on Mars to be established, substantial consideration of terraforming the planet would be required,” they said.

Unlike Earth, where the magnetic field emanates from the core and surrounds the entire planet, Mars does not produce its own magnetic field “outside of relatively small regions of magnetized crust,” according to NASA.

According to Universe Today, this magnetic field is crucial because it protects the planet from solar wind and ionizing particles. Furthermore, the researchers stated that the protection of a “magnetic shield” on Mars is a “major prerequisite” for terraforming.

Is it possible for Mars to have a magnetic field similar to Earth’s?

The researchers look into the “challenges that affect the feasibility of creating an artificial magnetic field capable of encircling Mars” in their research.

“A molten iron core dynamo, (B) solid superconducting current loop or permanent magnets, (C) a chain of discrete coupled current or magnetic sources, and (D) a current driven plasma torus are the alternatives for different techniques to producing a current loop,” the researchers stated.

All of these options have advantages and disadvantages. “No particular solution comes without significant technological obstacles,” the researchers noted, even ones beyond what they described.

According to the researchers, restarting Mars’ core is “unlikely” to be a viable choice among the options they considered. This isn’t just because it would take a lot of hydrogen bombs to melt the planet’s core; it’s also because no one knows why the planet’s “dynamo” stopped in the first place, assuming it ever had a magnetic field from the core like Earth.

One of the other possibilities is to use Phobos, the larger Martian moon, to produce a magnetic field capable of shielding Mars. This strategy is "doable."