On his trip to Cyprus, Greece, Pope Francis will pay a visit to Lesbos.

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis will visit Cyprus and Greece next month, as well as return to Lesbos, a major port of entry for refugees into Europe.

His 35th trip outside of Argentina comes barely five months after the Argentine pontiff, who turns 85 in December, was admitted to the hospital following colon surgery.

“Pope Francis will visit Nicosia, Cyprus, from December 2 to 4, and Athens, Greece, from December 4 to 6, visiting Athens and the island of Lesbos,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a brief statement.

Francis has traveled extensively since taking office in 2013, and despite the coronavirus pandemic delaying his itinerary, he has already made historic trips to Iraq and visits to the Hungarian capital Budapest and Slovakia this year.

His first trip as Pope, in July 2013, was to Lampedusa, an Italian island that serves as a landing site for refugees crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

He criticized the “globalisation of indifference” to migrants when he was there.

He visited Lesbos in April 2016, which has been the principal entry point into Europe for migrants and asylum seekers for many years. He paid a visit to Moria, which was the continent’s largest migrant camp until it was burned down last year.

The Catholic archbishop of the Greek Aegean islands, Josif Printezis, said earlier this month that the pope would “make a humanitarian statement” in Lesbos in December, saying that “the Church and all European peoples care about refugees, and that the weight borne by Greece should be recognized by the other European countries.”

Francis came home with three Syrian families from the camp during his last visit to Lesbos, and they later settled in Italy.

Francis will meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during his visit to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which will be the first by a pope since Benedict XVI in 2010.

Since 1974, the island has been divided between the Greek-speaking, Orthodox Christian Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is solely recognized by Ankara.

Negotiations to reunify the island, which were mediated by the UN, fell down in 2017.

Several further pope visits are planned, in addition to the one next month.

In October, the pope said he plans to visit Oceania for the first time next year, without specifying where, and that he also has excursions to Congo and the rest of Hungary “in my head.”

He said he was overdue in an interview with the Argentine news outlet Telam.