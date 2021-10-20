On his Democracy Tour, Blinken claims that Ecuador guarantees human rights.

As Ecuador’s new leader proclaimed a state of emergency to curb violence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded the country as a success story for democracy and said he secured assurances to preserve human rights.

President Guillermo Lasso dispatched troops to the streets to battle drug trafficking only hours before Blinken arrived, hoping to emphasize positive stories about democracy in Latin America.

After being greeted by trumpets and strumming guitars, Blinken emphasized Ecuador’s achievement in vaccinating more than half of the population under Lasso, a businessman who was unexpectedly elected the country’s first right-leaning president in more than a decade earlier this year.

Blinken said at Quito’s colonial-era Carondelet Palace, “We appreciate very much that you are demonstrating convincingly that democracy can produce real results for our people.”

Lasso issued an unexpected order to police and army to conduct out a 60-day assault on drug crime just as Blinken was departing Washington.

“More than ever, Ecuador today shares the ideals that have driven the United States to prosperity since its establishment,” Lasso said Blinken of the country’s connections with the US.

Blinken will deliver a lecture on democracy on Wednesday from Quito, in which he is expected to criticize leftist dictatorial governments like Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, who has broken off talks with the US-backed opposition.

Blinken expressed sympathy with Ecuador’s emergency declaration, saying that “democracies must sometimes adopt extraordinary steps to preserve the safety and security of their inhabitants.”

However, he stated that activities are ongoing “They must be laser-focused on their goals, have a limited time frame, and, of course, follow and operate in a fashion that maintains democratic principles.

“Lasso” told me that his government is devoted to sustaining all of the norms that are so important to Ecuadorians “Blinken said.

Next to Blinken, Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo said the country needed US help “as we fight a situation of international crime,” such as drug and people trafficking.

Human Rights Watch’s Americas director, Jose Miguel Vivanco, slammed Lasso’s move, stating, “The armed forces are trained for war, not keeping civil order.”

Ecuador’s move comes a day before Blinken travels to Colombia, which is also run by a strong right-wing president, Ivan Duque, who is a close ally of former US President Donald Trump.

Progressives within President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party have chastised Duque for this. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.