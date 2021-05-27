On his 5th birthday, a young boy discovers the tooth of Megalodon, the world’s largest shark.

This month, a young kid received an unexpected birthday present after discovering a four-inch tooth that previously belonged to a giant extinct shark on a South Carolina beach.

Brayden is a young man that has a lot Drew was five years old when his family went on vacation to Myrtle Beach.

Brayden discovered a big black tooth fossil while digging in the sand. Pictures show it is almost as big as Brayden’s hand.

In the Spotlight Tooth of Megalodon Brayden discovered a black megalodon tooth on the beach.

Brayden’s mother, Marissa, told Washington Newsday that her boy hasn’t stopped talking about the tooth since he discovered it.

“On the 20th, it was my son’s fifth birthday. For the second year in a row, we were on vacation at Myrtle Beach. He discovered it while digging in the sand!”

Marissa noticed the tooth was four inches long after measuring it. The family, from Plymouth, Massachusetts, is planning to frame the fossil and hang it in the house.

“My husband is now determined to keep looking for other teeth,” Marissa added. “He found a huge conch shell in Cancun a few years ago. So I think it runs in the family.”

Experts have confirmed to Washington Newsday that the tooth once belonged to a megalodon—an extinct species of shark considered to be the largest shark to ever live.

Jack Cooper, a PhD student who studies sharks and megalodon at Swansea University in the U.K., said the dental band on the front of the tooth is “very common in megalodon’s family.”

He added: “That size of tooth would belong to a pretty big shark too. Assuming it’s an anterior tooth—center of the mouth—then you’re looking at a shark that was about 32 to 39 feet long.

“I’m very jealous that [Brayden] found such a cool tooth at such a young age—that would be the dream find for me!”

Adam Smith, a curator at the Bob Campbell Geology Museum in South Carolina, told Washington Newsday: “That’s definitely a megalodon tooth. The black coloration of the fossil is due to the mineral phosphate leaching in to the cells over time.”

