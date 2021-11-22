On ‘High-Welfare’ Fur Farms, deformed feet, missing ears, and diseased eyes have been discovered.

Animal rights campaigners in Finland have discovered “disturbing” animal suffering on ostensibly “high-welfare” fox fur farms.

According to animal protection organization Humane Society International/U.K., practically all fox and raccoon dog fur farms in Finland are accredited by the Saga Furs assurance program, which guarantees the “highest standard of animal welfare.”

According to the Saga Furs website, “Saga Certification is the most important management system associated to animal welfare in Finland.” “Saga Certification, which was established in 2005, is a comprehensive quality management system that prioritizes animal care and health.” According to animal protection organization Humane Society Worldwide/UK, Finland is the largest producer of fox fur in Europe, breeding and killing between 1 and 2 million of these animals each year for this reason. Fur from Finland is used by various luxury international fashion labels.

Humane Society International performed an undercover study of three fur farms in Finland’s Ostrobothnia region, two of which are approved by Saga Furs, a Finnish fur brand and auction house.

Investigators discovered Arctic foxes with malformed feet, sick eyes, missing ears, and obesity trapped in tiny, barren metal cages.

“When you’re staring into the eyes of an animal tormented by a life of deprivation for a frivolous fashion item that nobody needs,” Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/U.K., said in a statement.

Fashion firms who use fur, as well as governments that allow it, have been urged to “stop being complicit in this brutality,” according to Bass.

Marc Abraham, a British vet and animal rights activist, accompanied investigators to the Finnish fur farms.

