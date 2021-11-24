On her third day of metal detecting, a teen girl discovers a Bronze Age axe.

Milly Hardwick, a 13-year-old from Suffolk, England, was metal-detecting with her father when they came across an artifact they thought was an axe.

The artefact turned out to be an axe head from roughly 1300 BC. During their expedition, the two discovered a total of 64 artifacts, according to the BBC.

Milly had only recently taken up her father’s favorite sport of metal detecting and hadn’t quite learnt the ropes when she discovered the treasure in a field near Royston, Hertfordshire.

“It was my third time out, and I had no idea what I was doing,” the aspiring young metal detectorist told the BBC. “I got a signal and called at my father, and as he started digging, he said, ‘This could be an axe,’ and he was laughing about it.” Before the site had to be covered for archeologists to explore the next day, the father and daughter team continued to unearth objects, collecting another 20 artifacts. The full trove of 65 artifacts was excavated and will be moved to the British Museum in London.

The Middle Bronze Age, according to the British Museum, lasted from 1300 BC to 1200 BC.

The Bronze Age is said to have begun in Britain around 2000 BC, when bronze tools and weapons were transported over from continental Europe.

This made bronze (90 percent copper, 10% tin) and stone (90 percent copper, 10% tin) commonly available as materials. According to BBC History, the Ancient Sumerians in the Middle East were probably the first people to enter the Bronze Age, and Crete is widely thought to have been the core of the expansion of the bronze trade throughout Europe.

The arrival of the Bell Beaker people to Britain, who brought with them the capacity to smelt metal, is said to have marked the start of the Bronze Age in this part of the world. The introduction of Wessex Culture in Britain occurs during this time period.

Grave goods such as stone war axes, metal daggers with finely engraved hilts, and expensive gold and amber ornaments are buried in round barrows in this civilisation. Some of the most interesting things have been discovered as a result of this approach. This is a condensed version of the information.