On eBay, Elon Musk’s sold-out Cyberwhistles are fetching hundreds of dollars.

Elon Musk has pulled off yet another marketing gimmick by producing a Tesla whistle that is now selling for multiple times its initial price on eBay. On Tuesday night, Musk revealed the “Cyberwhistle” in a tweet. The stainless steel whistle is shaped like Tesla’s Cybertruck electric vehicle, which is how the name came about.

The whistle, which Tesla described as a “luxury collector,” was available for $50 on its website before swiftly selling out. According to Tesla, the product is no longer available for purchase and will not be advertised again. Musk blew the whistle on Twitter, implying that he was referring to whistleblowers.

“Blow the whistle on Tesla!” he said, two weeks after an employee at Tesla’s Fremont facility in California filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by coworkers, according to an excerpt from the case published by ArsTechnica.

“Don’t waste your money on that ridiculous Apple Cloth; instead, purchase our whistle!” he said, referring to Apple’s $19 polishing cloth.

Tesla should be called out!

https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK

On Wednesday, after a 43-bid race, one Cyberwhistle sale ended with a winning bid of $325, according to eBay’s advanced search option. Another went for $299, and others went for less, but they all seemed like a lot of money for a stainless steel whistle.

Some dealers are particularly bullish about the whistles’ speculative value. A handful of them have chosen to sell their whistle for $420.69 as a Buy It Now price, a reference to the meme numbers that Musk occasionally tweets about, while others have chosen to start their bids there. Other vendors have just set their sights high and listed their whistle for $1,000.

The Washington Newsday was unable to locate another specimen of a Cyberwhistle that had sold for such a high amount. Almost every seller appears to have copied a photo of the whistle from Tesla's website, so it's unclear whether they genuinely own it.