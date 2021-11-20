On a trip to Senegal, Blinken highlights the benefits of democracy.

As he closed up his first trip to Africa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised fresh investment in Senegal in an effort to highlight the benefits of democracy.

The senior US diplomat in Africa has sought to provide a more nuanced view of the US-China rivalry by demonstrating how the US may offer partnerships without blatantly pressuring African countries to abandon their ever-growing business ties with the Asian power.

Blinken participated in the signing of $1 billion in contracts with US corporations during a visit to Senegal, including a technology deal with public security services and an initiative to relieve traffic congestion through better road development.

He also paid a visit to the Institut Pasteur, where he pledged to assist Africans in developing their own vaccines, following President Joe Biden’s pledge to distribute more than one billion doses worldwide.

“There is a basic truth. Without the leadership of African governments, institutions, and individuals, we will fail,” Blinken added.

“The United States is committed to developing our connections across the continent in ways that benefit the people who live here, as well as our own.”

“We believe it is past time for African countries and institutions to be treated as the major geopolitical powers that they have become.”

Blinken said there was no need for Africans to choose partners in a speech in Nigeria on Friday, a position shared by Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall.

“There are no options; there are only options,” she explained. “Africa represents a chance.” “Sovereignty is at the heart of our diplomacy, and no one is left out.” But we also have long-standing friendships and collaborations, and we’re not abandoning the old for the new.” Senegal has a long history of being one of Africa’s most stable countries, with successful peaceful power changes.

However, tensions between President Macky Sall’s government and the opposition have risen this year, with riots erupting in March following the arrest of a major opposition figure.

Blinken weighed in quietly days after the latest detention of an opposition leader.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, Senegal has long functioned as a democratic model,” Blinken remarked.

“Like other democracies, including the United States, we can’t take democratic values and institutions for granted — and neither can Senegal,” said Blinken, who addressed the recent political violence in the United States at each visit.

While Blinken’s compliments and promises of help were warmly received in Senegal, President Joe Biden’s focus on climate change has elicited mixed reactions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.