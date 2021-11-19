On a mixed day for global stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both end the day at new highs.

Investors praised some solid profits while analyzing concerns about increasing prices and a recurrence of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

After a bumpy day, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at new highs, but the Dow fell, joining bourses in Frankfurt, Paris, and elsewhere.

“I think we’re in a bit of a wait-and-see mode right now,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, told AFP.

After a successful earnings season, markets are considering the possible “downside risks” of a host of factors, including high energy prices, central bank interest rate choices, and increased Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe, according to Erlam.

As the government tries to stem a record surge in Covid infections, German politicians agreed to impose new restrictions on the unvaccinated, including measures to ban them from restaurants, athletic activities, and cultural events.

Questions about whether US President Biden will re-appoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as the possibilities for Biden’s massive package to address climate change and strengthen up the US safety net, are also weighing on markets.

Inflation has soared over the world, sparking fears that central banks will hike interest rates sooner than predicted to avoid overheating economies.

In contrast to the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, which are likely to tighten sooner, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said this week that the ECB does not intend to move next year.

While eurozone inflation is likely to set a new high in November, it is expected to fall throughout the course of next year, according to a senior ECB policymaker.

In the United States, new data revealed a very tiny decrease in new unemployment claims last week, indicating that the labor market is still recovering from last year’s economic downturn.

Outsized gains from huge tech giants such as Apple and Amazon, as well as chipmaker Nvidia, which rose more than 8% following excellent earnings, boosted US markets.

However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was an outlier among giant tech firms, sliding 0.6 percent on reports that a group of US states is investigating charges that Instagram provided the photo-sharing platform to youngsters despite knowing of the risk.

The investigation is the latest repercussion of former Facebook employee Frances Haugen’s congressional testimony, in which she also exposed data concerning the social media giant’s alleged wrongdoing to lawmakers and reporters.

