On a hiking trail in Hawaii, a Boy Scout assists in the rescue of an injured dog and its owners.

A missing couple and their injured dog were stuck on a Hawaii hiking trail when a 12-year-old Boy Scout and his mother came to their rescue.

On August 29, Oahu residents Aimee and JD were seven miles into a hike on the Waimano Trail when they made a false turn. Smokey, their 100-pound bulldog, had injuries on his paws and was having difficulty walking.

In addition, the couple’s cell phone battery had died, they were out of food and drink, and daylight was passing.

Christine King and her son David King, who were 12 miles into their own journey, came across the group.

“We inquired, ‘Oh, do you require any assistance?’ They said ‘yes,’ and they demonstrated it.