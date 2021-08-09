On a Greek island, firefighters are battling a wildfire.

For the seventh day in a row, firefighters battled heat and suffocating smoke to save the Greek island of Evia from wildfires that had destroyed hundreds of homes and caused others to leave.

For nearly two weeks, Greece and Turkey have been battling deadly fires as the region experiences its worst weather in decades.

Climate change has already been blamed by Greek officials for the excessive heat, and the United Nations released a key report on Monday demonstrating how the threat of global warming is considerably greater than previously imagined.

Two individuals have been confirmed deceased in Greece, while eight have been confirmed dead in Turkey, with scores more hospitalized.

Greece announced that important airborne reinforcements were on their way to Evia to assist firemen, with Russia and Turkey vowing to assist as well.

Many of the other flames that have ravaged Greece have stabilized or subsided, but on Evia, Greece’s second largest island after Crete, wind and a mountainous, forested topography are aiding the blazes.

Firefighters informed local media that preventing the fires from spreading to heavy woodland in the north of Evia was their first goal.

Some residents said they had disobeyed evacuation instructions and remained in their homes to preserve them.

Firefighters fought to protect the town of Istiaia as the sweeping wall of fire lay siege to one settlement after another in the north of the island.

On Monday, thick, choking smoke engulfed Pefki’s seaside district, where hundreds of inhabitants had been evacuated by water.

Over 2,700 individuals, mostly from Evia, have been evacuated by Greek coastguard forces and private vessels in the last ten days, according to the Greek coastguard.

Around 350 people were evacuated from settlements in the Pefki area, with many of them spending the night on a ship parked near the long beach.

A military ship loomed in the haze offshore, waiting for more evacuation.

According to military spokesman Panagiotis Charalambos, the ship was “the only area where people could receive a little quiet and security.”

Pefki, like many other adjacent settlements, lacked electricity and water, he claimed.

“The people here subsisted on the forest, farming, olives, and tourists. “There’s nothing left of that now,” Louisa, a Pefki elderly, remarked.

Collections of essential supplies were organized in Aidipsos for residents who had lost everything in the fire.

While rain offered some relief from the fires in Turkey over the weekend, Greece has been hit by a severe heat wave this month, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said should demonstrate the country’s resilience. Brief News from Washington Newsday.