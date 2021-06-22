On a Florida beach, a man discovers a tooth from an ancient Megalodon shark.

Jacob Danner, a Fernandina Beach resident, discovered the fossil on an early morning walk along the beach, and documented his remarkable discovery in a video shared to Facebook.

“It’s my first megalodon tooth in its whole. I’ve found shards, which they fondly refer to as ‘fragalodons,’ but this one”this is a gem,” he remarked.

Megalodon is thought to be the world’s largest shark and one of the most dangerous predators.

It was thought to be capable of reaching a length of 65 feet. Great white sharks, on the other hand, can reach lengths of up to 23 feet.

Megalodons are thought to have inhabited the waters between 23 million and 2.6 million years ago, preying on whales and other enormous marine mammals.

Megalodon remains have been found all over the world, implying that its range was vast, yet the beaches of North and South Carolina are relative hotspots for megalodon remains.

Because shark skeletons are largely cartilage, which decomposes quickly, the majority of what we know about the prehistoric predator comes from its teeth, which have become highly sought after due to their rarity, characteristic shape and serrated edges, and massive size.

The word’megalodon’ literally means ‘big tooth.’

While the exact size of the tooth Danner discovered is unknown, it looks to span the majority of the palm of his hand in photographs, making it moderate by megalodon standards.

It does, however, look to be in excellent shape, with no visible signs of damage.

Megalodon teeth can measure up to 6 inches in length from top to bottom, and the largest and best-preserved specimens can sell for astronomically high prices on the internet.

A 5.65-inch megalodon tooth is presently for sale on the website FossilEra for $3,295.

Scientists may have been underestimating the size of megalodons until recently.

In a research paper published in March, Victor Perez, an assistant curator of paleontology at the Calvert Marine Museum in Maryland, revealed that the maximum length of a megalodon could be 65 feet, rather than 50 to 55 feet.