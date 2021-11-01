On a Colorado trail, a moose tramples a pet dog to death after it outruns its owners.

On Saturday, a dog was trampled to death by a moose it came across on a route in Frisco, Colorado.

Arlo, the dog, had slipped ahead of his owners on the Masontown Loop Trail and was off leash when he came upon the moose. The dog was attacked as it attempted to return to its owners.

Summit County Rescue Group posted about the event on their Facebook page on Sunday. “A dog named Arlo was hiking with his family on the Masontown route in Frisco yesterday and found himself ahead of his folks with three moose on the trail between them,” it stated. When he attempted to return to his people, he was stomped by one of the moose.

"When we arrived, Arlo was still breathing but unresponsive. We swiftly removed him from the field, and his owners sent him to an animal hospital. We received word later that evening that Arlo had died away."

The team took advantage of the occurrence to alert the public about the dangers of moose interactions for both canines and humans. Locals were directed to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website for information on how to handle such encounters.

“We have very robust moose populations in Colorado because to our sportsmen and the hard work of CPW management,” Summit County District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak said.

“Moose are a captivating animal that evoke wonder and interest, but people must also be aware of how dangerous they can be if they are mistreated.” Provoked mooses can gravely harm or even kill people.” While people can enjoy moose viewing from a safe distance, Slezak cautions that too many people are unaware of the hazards that these animals, which can weigh up to 1,600 pounds and stand over six-and-a-half feet tall, pose.

“Moose are not afraid of humans, which may lead folks to believe they are nice – which they are not,” she explained. “Many people get into problems because moose appear gentle at first and don’t flee when people approach, but they do when a moose approaches. This is a condensed version of the information.