Omicron isn’t completely avoiding Pfizer. Scientists have reason to be optimistic after learning about a COVID vaccine that is currently being tested.

A fresh early study has been published on how the Omicron variation reacts to Pfizer vaccinations.

According to the research, Omicron does not totally dodge the protection provided by COVID vaccinations, according to South African researcher Alex Sigal and colleagues.

The study did, however, indicate that the Pfizer vaccination was substantially less efficient at neutralizing Omicron than an older version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with a roughly 40-fold decrease in neutralization activity, as many scientists had predicted.

The study’s findings have yet to be peer-reviewed. They will be available on medRxiv, a pre-print repository, in the following days.

Scientists have reacted to the study’s findings with varying degrees of optimism.

Sigal, an associate professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute, wrote on Twitter that the findings were “amazing.” “The fact that the variant does not completely evade vaccines “means it’s a tractable problem with the tools we have,” he said, adding that “it’s a tractable problem with the tools we have.”

“Just to be clear, this was better than I expected from Omicron, and I’m still awake. Because it still requires the ACE2 receptor and escape is only partial, it’s a problem that can be solved using the tools we have. — 7 December 2021, Alex Sigal (@sigallab) However, the study does not rule out the possibility of Omicron becoming a threat. Sigal told CNN, “[Omicron] certainly escapes.” “It is unquestionably horrible. However, it appears to me that there are options for dealing with it.” Muge Cevik, an infectious diseases and medical virology clinical lecturer at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, agreed.

“We’ve been waiting for these findings for a long time. Overall, I’d say it’s better than I imagined “She expressed herself on Twitter. “Yes, it means we’ll see more breakthrough infections with Omicron, but hybrid immunity holds up very well, and perhaps we’ll see similar results with increased antisera,” says the researcher. Hybrid immunity is defined as a combination of infection-induced immunity and vaccine-induced immunity.

We’ve been waiting for these findings for a long time. Overall, I’d say it’s better than I expected. Yes, this means more breakthrough infections with omicron, but it also means hybrid immunity. This is a condensed version of the information.