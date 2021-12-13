Omicron COVID Variant Resistant to Vaccines Found in the Following States and Countries in the United States.

COVID-19’s Omicron version has been found in at least 30 states and 69 countries, and it is still spreading.

The variant has been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, according to data published by The New York Times on December 12.

This represents a significant increase from just a few days ago.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that Omicron had been discovered in 22 states as of December 8.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, the variant has been discovered in Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bermuda, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, the

In comparison to the 57 nations reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 7, the above data demonstrates an increase in the number of countries where Omicron has been reported.

Scientists are still studying the Omicron variant’s properties, such as how quickly it spreads, how successful it is at overcoming immunity, and how sick it makes individuals.

Early evidence, including a research by Pfizer and BioNTech, suggests that the variation is successful in resisting immunity, but that a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, in addition to two previous shots, should provide good protection.

In reaction to Omicron’s spread, countries around the world, notably the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, have all accelerated their booster vaccination rollouts.

Meanwhile, research from South Africa suggests that Omicron is less severe than Delta in terms of the sickness it causes, but scientists, including WHO COVID lead Maria Van Kerkhove, say it's too early to say.