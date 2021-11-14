Ole! After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, bullfights have returned to Peru.

Bullfights in Peru, which are about as popular as soccer in the South American country, made their long-awaited return to Lima’s rings this weekend following a pandemic-induced hiatus.

The first bullfights since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 were staged Saturday at the Plaza La Esperanza in Lurin, a coastal suburb on the capital’s south side, when Spanish bullfighter Juan Ortega and his Peruvian colleague Joaquin Galdos took to the ring.

At several moments during the fight, the almost 3,000 spectators chanted, “Ole, Ole!”

Last year, all large public events in Peru were halted, causing a severe blow to the country’s economy.