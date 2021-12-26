Oil is in the crosshairs as a result of the climate crisis, but dependency persists.

The climate problem has pushed the abolition of oil onto the table, but given the global economy’s reliance on petroleum, this will be a monumental job.

“Several occurrences in 2021 clearly demonstrated that (the petroleum) business has no future,” stated Romain Ioualalen of the environmental group Oil Change International.

In May, the International Energy Agency warned that if the world is to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius, new investment in fossil projects must come to a halt now.

The call was a watershed moment for an institution established in the aftermath of the first oil shock in 1970 to safeguard the energy security of wealthy, oil-consuming nations.

Another significant event in 2021 was the formation of a coalition of states at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow.