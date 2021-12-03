‘Oh My God,’ says the Internet after seeing a video of a realistic humanoid robot.

Some Twitter users are frightened out after seeing footage of an exceptionally detailed humanoid robot provided by a robotics company.

Engineered Arts, a British business, came up with the name Ameca for the robot. Over the years, Engineered Arts has posted a number of robotics videos to its YouTube channel.

None of the recordings, however, have garnered as much attention as the Ameca footage, which was uploaded on Wednesday and has already surpassed 200,000 views.

The video gained even more traction on Twitter, where one version had received over 11.6 million views as of Friday morning. It had also received over 175,000 likes and tens of thousands of retweets.

The robot appears to be sleeping in the footage, with its eyes closed and head slightly bent downwards. The robot awakens with a stretch of its shoulder, blinking in the light as its eyes scan the room.

It then looks at its hands for a few seconds before smiling at the camera.

Some observers questioned whether the robot was created by a computer. Engineered Arts claims Ameca is not a CGI creation, but rather the company’s most advanced humanoid robot to date.

While some viewers were amazed by the robot’s engineering, others thought the video was a touch too realistic. J.D. Witherspoon, an online streamer and content creator, reacted to the video by predicting the end of the world: “I give us 12 years tops,” he tweeted.

Michael Harriot, a TV writer and author, tweeted: “No way. This is how it all begins.” Joe Santagato, a YouTuber, wrote: “Brother I’m looking forward to pleading for my life in front of an enraged robot.” Oh, my goodness.

December 2, 2021 — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman)

I give us a maximum of 12 years… https://t.co/cCRmD9mSfh December 3, 2021 — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) Bro I’m looking forward to pleading for my life in front of an enraged robot https://t.co/FM00iqghxh December 3, 2021 — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) Nope.

This is how it all begins. https://t.co/2DaSNMua3c @michaelharriot — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) 3 December 2021 Such viewers might be relieved to find that Ameca is still unable to walk. Engineered has PDF files. This is a condensed version of the information.