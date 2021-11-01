Officials warn of winter migration by filming over 150 Yellowstone Bison on Park Road.

Over 150 bison have been spotted wandering down a prominent road in Yellowstone National Park, prompting officials to issue a warning that the winter migration has begun.

Broyles Outdoors, a YouTube user, captured footage from inside a car of the herd weaving past traffic on the west entry road.

One of the passengers exclaims, “They keep coming, oh my my, this is crazy.” “They have the potential to cause significant harm to our vehicle.” A male passenger remarks as a particularly huge bison approaches them: “This is insane… The Grand Poobah says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” “Look at how big he is,” the female passenger exclaims.

As bison continue to walk by, the couple continues to video. As the end of the herd comes into view, the female passenger claims the experience lasted more than ten minutes—but not before one particularly enormous bison creeps dangerously close to their vehicle. “Holy cow,” exclaimed the man.

This encounter occurred after officials on the Yellowstone National Park Facebook page issued a warning that the arrival of winter heralds the movement of bison.

“Wildlife, too, enjoys their privacy,” the message stated. “Bison begin to travel to lower elevations as the snow begins to fall, frequently using park roads. Remember to drive slowly and give them plenty of room—at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison, elk, and other wildlife—and use a zoom lens!” Yellowstone has 4,680 bison in 2020, according to the National Park Service.

These bison belonged to one of two main breeding herds: the northern herd, which has over 3,400 bison, and the center herd, which has almost 1,250 buffalo.

Females can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, while males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Throughout the year, they can be seen in the Hayden and Lamar valleys. In the winter, they can be found in the Gardiner Basin, Tower, the Blacktail Deer Plateau, and Madison River hydrothermal areas.

The park recommends that visitors never approach wildlife to take photographs, and that if an animal approaches you, you should back away. This is a condensed version of the information.