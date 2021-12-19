Officials say more than 80 people have died as a result of the typhoon in the Philippines.

Official estimates confirmed Sunday that more than 80 people were killed in the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, as efforts to bring water and food to the ravaged islands heated up.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the archipelago’s southern and central regions, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

The storm ripped off roofs, toppled concrete power poles, and flooded communities, knocking off communications and electricity in several locations.

On his official Facebook page, Arthur Yap, governor of the renowned tourist destination Bohol, claimed that mayors on the ravaged island had so far reported 63 deaths in their municipalities.

According to the most recent government numbers, this brings the total number of reported deaths to 89.

However, the death toll was expected to grow as disaster relief agencies analyzed the full scope of the storm’s death and destruction across the enormous archipelago.

Rai, a super typhoon with wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour), slammed into the country on Thursday.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel have been dispatched to help with search and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts.

Heavy machinery, such as backhoes and front-end loaders, are being dispatched to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees, while the Coast Guard and naval vessels bringing food, water, and medical supplies are being dispatched.

Donations have been requested by charities and emergency agencies.

“Our people have suffered significantly,” Yap said, citing an aerial study of damage to portions of Bohol, which is known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and small tarsier primates.

The islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of Rai when it crashed into the Philippines, have also been devastated.

The military published aerial photographs of serious devastation in General Luna, Siargao, where many surfers and holidaymakers had come ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

On Sunday, tourists were evacuated off the island.

Governor Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat stated Saturday that the landscape damage was “similar, if not worse,” than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

In the Philippines, Haiyan, also known as Yolanda, was the deadliest hurricane on record, killing or missing more than 7,300 people.

“I observed how Typhoon Odette ripped destroyed the province capitol, piece by piece,” Dinagat provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told radio station DZBB.

"I observed how Typhoon Odette ripped destroyed the province capitol, piece by piece," Dinagat provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told radio station DZBB.