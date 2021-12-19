Officials say more than 100 people have died as a result of the typhoon in the Philippines.

Official counts confirmed Sunday that more than 100 people were killed by the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, as efforts to transport water and food to the ravaged islands ramped up.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the archipelago’s southern and central regions, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

The hurricane ripped off roofs, damaged hospitals, toppled concrete power poles, and flooded communities, knocking off communications and electricity in several locations.

On his official Facebook page, Arthur Yap, governor of the renowned tourist destination Bohol, claimed that mayors on the ravaged island had so far reported 72 deaths in their municipalities.

On the Dinagat Islands, ten people died, according to provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo.

According to the most recent official numbers, this brought the total number of confirmed deaths to 108, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to batter the country in years.

However, as disaster officials analyzed the full scope of the storm’s aftermath across the huge archipelago, the death toll was certain to grow.

Rai, a super typhoon with wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour), slammed into the country on Thursday.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel have been dispatched to help with search and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts.

Heavy machinery, such as backhoes and front-end loaders, are being dispatched to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees, while the Coast Guard and naval vessels bringing food, water, and medical supplies are being dispatched.

“It will be a long, difficult path for people to recover and get their lives back on track,” Alberto Bocanegra, the Philippines’ head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

The organization requested $21.6 million in Swiss francs to assist immediate relief and rehabilitation activities.

“Our people have suffered significantly,” Yap said, citing an aerial study of damage to portions of Bohol, which is known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills,” and small tarsier primates.

The islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of Rai when it crashed into the Philippines, have also been devastated.

The military published aerial photographs of serious devastation in General Luna, Siargao, where many surfers and holidaymakers had come ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

Tourists were evacuated from the island by plane and boat on Sunday.

Arlene Bag-ao, the Governor of Dinagat, has done so.