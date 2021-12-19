Officials say 75 people have died as a result of the typhoon in the Philippines.

Official counts confirmed Sunday that at least 75 people were killed in the fiercest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, as efforts to transport water and food to the ravaged islands ramped up.

Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on the archipelago’s southern and central regions, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee their homes and beachside resorts.

In several locations, the storm knocked out communications and power, ripping off roofs and collapsing concrete power poles.

On his official Facebook page, Arthur Yap, governor of the renowned tourist destination Bohol, said mayors on the ravaged island have reported 49 deaths in their municipalities.

According to the most recent government numbers, this brings the total number of reported deaths to 75.

After the storm slammed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon with wind gusts of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour), Yap claimed 10 people were still missing and 13 were injured.

“The communication system is still offline. Only 21 mayors have contacted us out of a total of 48 “Yap expressed concern that the death toll in the flood-stricken region could grow.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard, and fire personnel have been dispatched to help with search and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts.

After declaring a state of calamity on the island, Yap said a Philippine Navy ship carrying goods and other relief would leave on Monday.

The islands of Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao, which took the brunt of Rai when it crashed into the Philippines, have also been devastated.

The military published aerial photographs of serious devastation in General Luna, Siargao, where many surfers and holidaymakers had come ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

Governor Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat stated Saturday that the landscape damage was “similar, if not worse,” than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

In the Philippines, Haiyan, also known as Yolanda, was the deadliest hurricane on record, killing or missing more than 7,300 people.

As it barreled across the country, Rai’s wind speeds slowed to 150 kph, dropping heavy rain that flooded villages, uprooted trees, and shattered wooden structures.

On Saturday, it appeared over the South China Sea and was heading towards Vietnam.

Every year, the Philippines, which is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change, is slammed by an average of 20 storms and typhoons, which often wipe out the population. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.