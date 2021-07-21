Officials say 12 people have died in a flooded subway in Central China as a result of heavy rains.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that 12 people died after torrential rains flooded the metro in Zhengzhou, central China, as horrific photographs of commuters battling against neck-high water inside a train carriage surfaced on social media.

In a Weibo post, municipal officials said that the metropolis of more than 10 million people in Henan province “has endured a series of uncommon and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro,” adding that 12 people perished and five were injured.

As historic floods wreak havoc on Henan province, authorities have issued the highest level of alert.

Seasonal floods are normal in China, but climate change is bringing more extreme weather patterns, according to scientists.

Images of dramatic rescues of civilians in Zhengzhou from rivers flowing through the streets flooded Chinese social media.

After being seriously damaged in heavy storms that killed at least three people and brought the region to a halt, the Chinese army warned that a crippled dam in the country’s center “may collapse at any time.”

The People’s Liberation Army’s regional unit warned on Tuesday evening that the continuous rain had produced a 20-metre crack in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang, a city of about seven million people, with the possibility that it “may collapse at any time.”

The PLA’s Central Theater Command announced that soldiers had been dispatched to carry out an emergency response that included blasting and water diversion.

“On July 20, a 20-meter breach occurred at the Yihetan dam…. the riverside was severely damaged, and the dam might collapse at any time,” the statement read.

Floods in China’s wet season inflict havoc, destroying highways, farms, and homes.

However, the threat has grown over time, owing in part to the extensive construction of dams and levees that have severed connections between the river and other lakes and altered floodplains that had previously helped absorb the summer surge.

The downpour was the heaviest since records began 60 years ago, with the city receiving the equivalent of a year’s usual rainfall in just three days, according to authorities.