Officials said the US will galvanize global ‘Ambition’ on climate change.

According to US officials, the US is once again leading the globe in the fight against climate change, and President Joe Biden will use a UN summit in Glasgow to re-energize partners.

Prior to Biden’s arrival at the COP26 session on Monday, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry told reporters that the goal is to “leave Glasgow having upped global ambition very dramatically and to be more on track to keep a 1.5 degree within reach.”

On Monday, Biden will speak at COP26, which is entrusted with maintaining a global effort to limit average temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, averting what experts predict will be a worsening climate calamity.

He’ll also attend the conference on Tuesday before traveling back to the United States.

At the two-week summit, Kerry touted a “very robust” US delegation, which included ten cabinet secretaries and agency leaders, as well as more than 50 members of Congress.

“This is a message you’ll hear from the president over the next two days, and from dozens of cabinet officials who will be in Glasgow over the following two weeks: the United States is back at the table, and we’re hoping to mobilize the globe to address the climate issue,” McCarthy told reporters.

In response to criticism that COP26 is off to a shaky start, with only lukewarm action on the 1.5C goal from countries at the weekend’s G20 conference in Rome, Kerry said countries representing 65 percent of global GDP are committed to the endeavor.

When Biden took office nine months ago, “just two or three entities, very few,” he claimed, “were on track to try to hold 1.5 degrees.”

He described the last third of countries as “the difficulty coming out of Glasgow.” “Will those countries be able to step up?” He hailed the G20 agreement in Rome on Sunday to halt state support of coal development in other countries as a “great breakthrough.”

Kerry backed Biden’s recent recommendations for higher oil output, claiming that they are a temporary solution to energy constraints and do not conflict with the president’s broader climate goals.

Biden has been pressuring the oil industry to increase production in order to combat rising energy prices for average Americans. Europe has experienced similar shortages and price increases.

"I'd quit if he asked them to increase their output over five years," Kerry added. "But he isn't. He's requesting that they increase production right now."