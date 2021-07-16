Officials launch an investigation when a couple apologizes after the wife touches a monk seal in a video.

Touching, harassing, injuring, or killing seals is forbidden under state and federal statutes, with violators facing up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

A woman visiting the Hawaiian island of Kauai can be seen caressing a sleeping monk seal on a beach before fleeing when the animal rushes at her in one of the videos, which was initially posted to TikTok.

A man brushes a seal lying on some rocks in the second video before the animal travels away to another location.

Both of the videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

According to a representative for the NOAA Pacific Islands Regional Office, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement is now investigating the two occurrences seen in the films.

In an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday, the husband, who has only been identified as Stephen, said, “We’re very sorry.” “We adore Hawaii and its people. We had no intention of offending anyone. We hold the ­culture in high regard.”

The husband stated that he and his wife Lakyn, who appears in the film, had received death threats as a result of the movies’ widespread distribution and that they wish to keep their surnames hidden.

The couple, who got married in Kapalua, Maui, and were on their honeymoon, stated they had never seen a Hawaiian monk seal before and were unaware of the rules protecting the animals.

“We didn’t see any signs,” says the narrator. We had no idea what was going on, but I recognize that’s no excuse,” Stephen explained. “Please accept our heartfelt apologies if we upset anyone in the community. We don’t want to offend anyone by disrespecting their culture or way of life. That is something for which we apologise profusely.”

“We’re animal lovers,” he explained. We weren’t attempting to injure, threaten, or fear any animals. We apologise profusely. We’ll learn from our errors.”

Only about 1,400 monk seals are left in the Hawaiian Islands, according to estimates. The Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act protect the mammals.