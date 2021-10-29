Official: The White House expects Biden and Erdogan to meet in Glasgow.

According to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden expects to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the margins of a UN climate summit in Glasgow next week.

He told reporters aboard Biden’s jet headed to Rome for an earlier G20 summit, “I believe he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow.”

“I don’t have confirmation, but that’s what I’m expecting right now.”

Biden and his national security staff will also have the opportunity to update European partners on the status of efforts to re-engage Iran in talks on submitting its nuclear industry to international inspections, according to Sullivan.

Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, pulled the US out of the multinational committee in charge of the inspections accord, under which Iran was supposed to be rewarded with the eventual lifting of economic sanctions.

“That program is deeply concerning to all of us,” Sullivan added.

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States will “all sing from the same song sheet on this topic” in Rome, he said.

The Biden-Erdogan encounter, which Turkish media reported on Wednesday as “expected” to take place in Glasgow, could be less simple for Biden.

Turkey is suing the United States for $1.4 billion in damages after being booted out of the F-35 fighter jet program in punishment for purchasing a Russian missile defense system.

The meeting would also follow a new diplomatic spat in which Erdogan threatened to remove ambassadors from the US and nine other Western countries over their backing for a detained Turkish civil society leader.

Erdogan, who had accused the envoys of interfering in Turkey’s internal issues, backed down when the embassies made statements promising to remain out of Turkey’s internal matters.

Biden is in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit before heading to Glasgow for the COP26 UN climate conference, which starts Sunday and runs through November 12.

Erdogan and Biden have had a rough relationship since they last met in June on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Brussels.

Turkey’s acquisition of a Russian S-400 air defense system in 2019 has strained relations, forcing the US to stymie Ankara’s plans to buy approximately 100 next-generation US F-35 fighter jets.

Erdogan has demanded reimbursement, claiming that the United States could repay at least part of the $1.4 billion advance payment paid by Turkey for the F-35s by delivering older-generation F-16 fighter jets.

The F-35 issue will be resolved.