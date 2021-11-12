Official: The United States and Japan have begun talks to resolve steel and aluminum tariffs.

After striking a deal with the European Union on the same problem, the US announced Friday that it had begun discussions with Japan to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by former President Donald Trump.

“The United States and Japan will endeavor to settle bilateral problems in this area,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated, citing “distortions” created by global overproduction pushed by China.

“The United States and Japan share a longstanding relationship based on mutual trust and respect,” Tai and Raimondo stated in a joint statement before launching an attack on Beijing.

“These dialogues provide an opportunity to promote high standards, address common problems such as climate change, and hold nations such as China accountable for trade-distorting non-market policies and practices.”

Market distortions resulting from global non-market surplus capacity “dominated predominantly” by China, according to US authorities, “represent a severe threat to the market-oriented US steel and aluminum industries and their workers.”

Raimondo is scheduled to meet with Japanese officials in Tokyo next week.

Her first official journey to Asia will take her to Malaysia and Singapore, where she will meet with Australian and New Zealand officials.

In June 2018, Trump slapped 25% tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports from a number of countries, including the European Union and Japan.

Critics refuted the Republican’s argument that he was acting on national security reasons.

Last Monday, the US and EU announced that the tariffs will be lifted, ushering in a “new era in transatlantic cooperation,” as President Joe Biden put it.

The disagreement had tainted Washington-Brussels commercial relations.

The agreement between the US and the EU will allow the US to import limited quantities of European steel and aluminum products without taxes.

In exchange, the EU has agreed to postpone threatened punitive measures that were supposed to take effect on December 1st.

According to data from the World Steel Association, Japan and the United States are among the world’s top steel producers, ranking behind China, the European Union, and India.