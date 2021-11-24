Off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina, great white sharks congregate.

In recent weeks, a number of great white sharks have been spotted off the shores of North Carolina and Virginia. Seven great white sharks have been spotted in the waters off the coasts of the two states since November 18, with four of them showing up just outside Pamlico Sound lagoon.

OCEACH, an organization that uses satellite data to study ocean organisms, is keeping an eye on the sharks.

Sharks, including great whites, are caught and fitted with satellite equipment by the crew. When sharks equipped with trackers breach the surface, the device transmits a ping to OCEARCH, indicating their whereabouts.

OCEARCH claimed in a tweet that a juvenile shark called Santiago was spotted off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia. The tweet stated, “Many of our sharks appear to use this location when travelling south.”

Santiago is a little shark that is just about six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. In August, he was initially spotted in the Nantucket Shoals. He remained in this area until October 19, when he began swimming south.

Santiago has just left Norfolk, Virginia! When going south, many of our sharks appear to use this area. On the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker, you may follow this male juvenile white shark: #FactsOverFear #SharkTracker #WhiteShark pic.twitter.com/KNNmbD78aM https://t.co/0UcXzqL9IG#OCEARCH #FactsOverFear #SharkTracker #WhiteShark pic.twitter.com/KNNmbD78aM November 23, 2021 OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) Olympia, a 7.15-foot great white shark that weighs around 190 pounds, is also found off the coast of Virginia. She first pinged to the east of Cape Cod and stayed there until October 24, just like Santiago. She began heading south at this point as well.

Ironbound, a 12ft male weighing about 1,000 pounds, and Tuck, an 8ft, 3,00lb male, are among the four great whites that have collected off Pamlico Sound. Ironbound had been swimming about Nova Scotia until the end of October, while Tuck had been in the Gulf of Maine.

Martha, a 7-foot female shark, and Sarah, a 9-foot-eight-inch great white shark, are the other two sharks. Sarah began traveling south from Nova Scotia in late September, following the east coast. Martha sailed southeast from the Gulf of Maine, staying close to the shore.

Beacon, an 8ft 7in male who last appeared on November 18, was the last of the great whites to ping in this area. He’d done so. This is a condensed version of the information.