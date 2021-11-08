Obama claims the youth have a “right to be frustrated” about climate change inaction.

Former US President Barack Obama said on Monday that he understood why young people were “frustrated” by governments’ lack of action on climate change and that “most countries have failed” to keep their promises under the Paris Agreement.

Obama, who was president of the United States at the time of the landmark agreement, said the world needed to “step up” its emissions-cutting efforts and work together to keep global temperature rises to a minimum.

He addressed delegates in Glasgow, “We have not done nearly enough to solve this catastrophe.” “We’re going to have to do more, and whether or not that happens will be largely determined by you.” Climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions have continued to rise in the six years following the Paris agreement, which aims to keep global warming between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. An assessment released last week predicted that carbon pollution will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Obama stated, “By some counts, the accord has been a success.” “However, we are still a long way from where we need to be.” When his successor, Donald Trump, elected to unilaterally withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement, he recognized that “some of our progress stagnated.”

When President Joe Biden took office, he re-joined the agreement.

China and Russia, Obama said, had exhibited a “dangerous lack of urgency” on climate obligations by skipping a high-level meeting in Glasgow last week attended by more than 120 heads of state and government.

“Most countries have not been as ambitious as they should have been,” he continued.

“Advanced economies such as the United States and Europe must take the lead on this issue, but you are aware of the facts.” “We also need China and India to take the lead on this issue,” the former president added.

He told a group of young activists who clapped and recorded his remarks on their iPhones that “being young today” was “not easy.”

“You’ve been hammered with warnings about what the future will look like if you don’t handle climate change for the majority of your lives,” he remarked.

“In the meantime, you’re watching many of the adults in positions of power either pretend the problem doesn’t exist or refuse to make the difficult decisions required to confront it.”

His generation’s lack of urgency, he claimed, was “a true source of anxiety and real rage.”

"It's understandable that you're frustrated. My generation did not do enough to address a potentially catastrophic problem that you are now confronted with.