Nuttin’ To It: How Squirrels Leap And Land Using Parkour

Squirrels’ acrobatic leaps across treetops rely on split-second calculations and imaginative “parkour” tactics to stick hazardous landings, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Science.

UC Berkeley researchers created obstacle courses to better understand how bushy-tailed rats judge and change their movements on the fly as they flee predators and avoid potentially lethal falls.

The researchers anticipate that their findings will one day aid in the development of more nimble robots with improved decision-making abilities.

Squirrels have a number of characteristics that make them fascinating, including their acrobatic nature, biomechanics, and powerful muscles that allow them to leap many times their body length, according to main author Nathan Hunt.

“The other is their cognitive talents; they have excellent memories, are quite creative, and are excellent problem solvers.”

The team utilized peanuts to entice wild fox squirrels to their tests on the outside of campus.

Perches were erected to resemble tree branches, forcing the squirrels to jump varied lengths to get their food.

The researchers were curious to see how the animals would handle a crucial trade-off: As the launch platform became more unsteady, moving closer to the end of a perch lowered leaping distance but impaired stability and jumping force.

The squirrels, it turned out, preferred to launch from the foot of the perch, especially when the branches were more bendy. In fact, in their decision-making, the bendiness of the branch was six times more important than the gap distance.

The squirrels never fell throughout the studies because they used a range of methods – including their keen claws – to recover from bad landings.

If they jumped too far, they’d swing over the target perch and do a roll around it to land safely.

They swung underneath the perch before pulling themselves up if they leaped too short.

The most astonishing innovation, though, occurred when the squirrels didn’t directly aim for the target branch, instead bouncing off a neighboring wall to perform the most difficult leaps, similar to parkour.

When squirrels are pursued by hawks, their escapes are measured in centimeters (inches), which is why they evolved to be so agile, according to Hunt.

While the research may one day advance the science of robotics, Hunt believes that it is also something that people can appreciate when they encounter squirrels in parks or gardens.

"It's a lot of fun to talk about this.