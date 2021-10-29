November Sky Events to Watch Out For Include Meteor Showers and Eclipses.

November offers a variety of sky-watching opportunities, including meteor showers and a partial lunar eclipse. Here are some of the upcoming sky events to keep an eye on.

New moon with a supermoon

According to NASA, the word “supermoon” was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle and refers to either a full moon or a new moon when our satellite is closest to the planet. On Nov. 4, at 5.15 p.m. EDT, there will be a new moon, which some consider to be a supermoon.

Although full moons receive more attention, new moons provide fantastic sky gazing opportunities because the moon is not visible from Earth. As a result, its light will not hinder views of the night sky.

Uranus is in opposition to the Sun.

On Nov. 4, the planet Uranus will also be at opposition, which means it will be “at its closest and brightest,” according to NASA. Although it is still not considered a visible planet, it will be bright enough for sky observers with good eyesight to see it under ideal conditions during the opposition.

Skies observers might point their binoculars or telescopes to the sky and possibly catch a glimpse of the planet without the moon’s light impeding their vision.

Taurids (Northern and Southern)

The Southern Taurids will be active for more than two months, from September 28 to December 2, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS), with a peak on November 4-5 night. This means the meteor shower will occur on an evening when the moon is 0% full, offering skywatchers a great chance to see it. The Taurids are claimed to be “rich in fireballs,” despite the fact that they “seldom” emit more than five meteors per hour even at their peak. It will be the Northern Taurids’ chance to shine on November 11-12. However, due to the moon’s 55 percent fullness, there may be some blocking. The simultaneous activity of the Southern and Northern Taurids in October and November can result in an upsurge in fireball activity.

"These fireballs appear to have a seven-year cycle," the AMS observed. "Both 2008 and 2015 had a lot of fireball activity. The year 2022 may be the next window of opportunity." Meteor shower Leonid Another meteor shower, the Leonids, will peak just a few days later, on November 17-18. On the evening of, the moon will be nearly full.