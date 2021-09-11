Norway wrestles with the prospect of a “mini-Brexit.”

Norway’s election on Monday appears to be cooling Oslo’s relationship with the European Union on paper, but analysts say appearances may be deceiving.

After eight years of pro-European center-right rule, surveys indicate that the Scandinavian country is on the verge of a change of leadership.

In some shape or form, a left-green coalition is predicted to win, with the main opposition Labour Party reliant on the support of several eurosceptic parties to gain a majority in parliament.

Norway is not a member of the EU, but it is tightly tied to the bloc through the European Economic Area (EEA) accord, despite its remote location in Europe.

In exchange for the implementation of most European directives, Norway gains access to the common market.

The Labour Party’s closest allies, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left, which together have roughly 20% of voter support, have both called for the marriage of convenience to be dissolved.

In a recent televised debate, Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said, “The problem with the deal we have today is that we steadily transfer more and more power from the Storting (Norway’s parliament), from Norwegian parliamentarians to unaccountable bureaucrats in Brussels.”

The Centre Party seeks to replace the EEA with trade and cooperation agreements to protect the interests of its rural base.

However, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store, who is anticipated to be the country’s next prime minister, does not want to jeopardize Norway’s connections with the EU, which is by far the country’s largest trading partner.

“If I go to my wife and say, ‘Look, we’ve been married for years and things are going OK, but I’d like to look around to see if there are any other choices out there,’… In the same argument, Gahr Store stated, “Nobody (in Brussels) is going to pick up the phone and be willing to renegotiate the terms.”

Slagsvold Vedum retorted, using the same metaphor: “Perhaps you would react if your wife rode roughshod over you every day.”

Brexit gave eurosceptics in Norway a glimmer of hope at first. However, the challenges of untangling British-EU connections have put a damper on things.

“We saw in Norway that the EU is a very demanding negotiating partner, and even a huge country like the United Kingdom did not manage to win too much in its negotiations,” Ulf Sverdrup, head of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, said.

While Norwegians have twice rejected EU membership in referendums, the most recent being in 1972. Brief News from Washington Newsday.