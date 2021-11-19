Norway has launched the world’s first electric autonomous cargo ship.

The world’s first fully electric autonomous freight vessel was unveiled in Norway, marking a small but hopeful step toward decreasing the marine industry’s carbon footprint.

The much-anticipated Yara Birkeland, which was unveiled to the media on Friday, will eliminate the need for around 40,000 polluting diesel truck journeys per year by shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to the Brevik port a dozen kilometers (about eight miles) away.

“Of course, there have been challenges and setbacks,” said Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara, a Norwegian fertilizer company.

“But standing here today in front of this ship and seeing that we were able to achieve it,” he added, the sleek blue-and-white yacht moored behind him in an Oslo harbor, where it had been sailed for the ceremony.

The 80-metre, 3,200-deadweight-tonne ship will undergo two years of operating trials in the coming months, during which it will be fine-tuned to learn to maneuver on its own.

Once the vessel makes its 7.5-nautical-mile voyages on its own with the help of sensors, the wheelhouse might be gone in “three, four, or five years,” according to Holsether.

From the potentially doomed bridge, project manager Jostein Braaten remarked, “Quite a lot of the issues that happen aboard vessels are due to human mistake, for example, exhaustion.”

He stated, “Autonomous functioning can ensure a safe voyage.”

While the Yara Birkeland will travel a short distance, it will encounter numerous hurdles.

Before mooring at one of Norway’s busiest ports, it will have to cross a small fjord and sail under two bridges while navigating currents and heavy traffic from merchant ships, pleasure craft, and kayaks.

The coming months will be a period of learning.

“First and foremost, we must determine whether or not there is something there. We must first recognize that it is a kayak, after which we must decide what to do with it “Braaten stated.

“Large ships can’t accomplish much with a kayak just now. They are limited in their abilities. They can issue warnings, but they can’t get away “To prevent an incident, you can either go backwards or forwards.

Autonomous navigation will necessitate the creation of a new set of regulations that do not already exist.

The usual machine room on board the Yara Birkeland has been replaced by eight battery compartments, giving the vessel a capacity of 6.8 MWh, all of which is sourced from renewable hydroelectricity.

Braaten explains, “That’s the equivalent of 100 Teslas.”

