North Africa provides fertile ground for organic farmers.

Sarah Shili, a Tunisian farmer proudly showing her freshly gathered pomegranates, believes that organic farming is the “future of farming,” and that the sector is booming as demand grows throughout North Africa and abroad.

Shili is the owner of Domaine Elixir Bio, a 94-hectare (230-acre) farm near Tunis that grows organically certified vegetable, fruit, and cereal products in a way that “respects nature,” according to Shili.

The farm’s income have increased fivefold in five years, reaching 100,000 euros in 2020, thanks to strong demand and the expansion of internet sales.

This is despite the greater cost of organic products in a middle-income country where the coronavirus pandemic and years of economic hardship have taken a toll on many people’s wallets.

With export demand on the upswing, Shili believes the supply side will be the biggest issue.

“We, like many farmers, lack water, and we have to do everything ourselves to get organic seeds and plants,” she told AFP.

Despite the hurdles, Tunisia’s tourism industry has grown significantly since the millennium.

Only 16,000 hectares were allocated to organic farming in 2001, a figure that has grown 20-fold in the last two decades.

According to Samia Maamer, the agriculture ministry’s director of organic products, the number of producers and venders has increased at a comparable rate to around 8,000.

According to Maamer, the sector has helped to diversify the country’s economy and now accounts for 13% of all food exports.

Around 60 of Tunisia’s 250 organic product categories are exported, including olive oil, dates, aromatic and medicinal plants, as well as some vegetables and fruit.

Tunisia, despite its modest size, ranks 30th in the world and first in Africa in terms of organic farming area certified.

Apart from severe water shortages, Maamer claims that “the climate in Tunisia is highly favorable” for trade.

She went on to say that only 5% of the country’s two million hectares of olive groves had been treated with pesticides, implying that the rest might be certified organic.

“It’s a sector with steady and rising international demand,” Maamer added.

People began looking for organic products “because… they don’t include (artificial) chemicals” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, she noted.

While bio goods are in high demand in the United States and Europe, they are also gaining traction among Tunisians aged 25 to 30, who are “well-informed” about their benefits, she added.

Tunisia anticipates that as the market increases, the sector will contribute to the development of tourism by 2030.