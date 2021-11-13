Nomad Goods has 7 iPhone upgrades that will get you a lot of compliments.

It’s natural to want to show off your iPhone. They are, after all, many people’s benchmarks for the best phone available. Of course, admirers of the models XS, 11, 12, 13, and beyond exist for a variety of reasons. The best part is that you can acquire iPhone accessories for almost any model.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want to secure your phone or improve your photography skills. Do you want the greatest possible quality? Take a look at the seven Nomad Goods products we identified that are both high-end and affordable.

You Need These 7 iPhone Upgrades From Nomad Goods Right Now

There are a plethora of iPhone accessories to choose from, but their prices and quality vary greatly. When you shop at Nomad Goods for iPhone accessories, you’ll get high-quality items at affordable pricing. Here are seven of the best to pair with your iPhone that we found. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Leather Case (Modern)

You’re probably aware that leather iPhone cases may cost hundreds of dollars. Why would you do something like that? Nomad’s Modern Leather Case has the appearance and protective features of much more expensive competitors. This case features a tough patina, wireless charging compatibility, and twin lanyard attachment points, as well as 10-foot drop protection. Furthermore, Nomad incorporates a digital business card within this case, which you can share with another phone by simply tapping it. Its Natural Horween leather also matures beautifully.

This case is available in Rustic Brown, Natural, and Black for the iPhone 13 series, as well as the XS, 11 and 12 iPhone models.

It costs $59.95 at Nomad.

2. Skin of Leather

Minimalists beware! You’re in luck if you have an iPhone 12 or 13. This Horween Leather Skin protects your phone from dents and scratches by contouring around the camera. The skin (Black or Rustic Brown) develops a rustic patina as it ages. Also, don’t be concerned with the appearance of your phone. This skin has a durable, residue-free 3M backing that keeps it in place until you take it off.

It costs $29.95 at Nomad.

3. Case for Sports

When you’re out running, riding, playing team sports, or doing anything else sporty, be sure your iPhone 13 is protected. This Sport Case features 6-foot drop protection, grip bumpers, metal buttons, wireless charging convenience, and a high-gloss gripping. This is a condensed version of the information.