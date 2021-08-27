Nobody knows how eels reproduce, according to the facts.

Eels have become a trendy topic on social media, with fans debating a fascinating mystery regarding their origins.

The Complaint

ColeTheScienceDude, a TikTok user, posted a video titled “We Don’t Know Where Eels Come From” on August 14.

The user provides information regarding how little scientists know about the Anguilla anguilla, often known as the European eel or freshwater eel, reproductive cycle.

“We’ve been to the moon, and we still don’t know how eels sexually reproduce,” he says.

The user goes on to detail additional elements of eels that experts are perplexed by, such as the fact that “you will not find sexual organs if you dissect one and check inside.”

“We have never observed eels mating in captivity or in the wild,” he continues.

On TikTok, the video has 1.8 million likes and over 133,000 shares, indicating that it is incredibly popular. On Twitter, where it was republished, it earned thousands of likes and retweets.

The Details

The scarcity of data on freshwater eel reproduction has been well reported.

Freshwater eels begin their lives in the Bermuda Triangle, according to scientist Lucy Cooke, and then migrate to continental waters, according to a TED Talk article available online.

Cooke claims that the final stage of their existence is a mystery because researchers have been unable to locate their breeding areas and “have yet to observe mating in the wild, or find a single eel egg.”

Cooke goes on to say that the most popular idea for eel reproduction is external fertilization, in which clouds of sperm fertilize free-floating eggs.

Sebastian Nikitas Politis, a researcher at Denmark’s National Institute of Aquatic Resources who led a study on eel breeding in captivity, confirmed this to This website.

Politis, on the other hand, refuted several of the claims made in the TikTok movie, adding that eel reproduction has been witnessed in captivity.

He told this website that the assumption that Anguilla anguilla eels have no reproductive organs is “not valid,” and that they can be detected in specimens at later stages of their lives.

“We have clearly observed eels with reproductive organs,” he added, adding that they are reproducing eels in captivity.

“In order to, we’re giving them hormones. This is a condensed version of the information.