No way! Peeing Cows Are Being ‘Potty-Trained’ by Climate Scientists.

Scientists claim to have “potty trained” cows to urinate in a designated toilet location as part of a scheme to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The team of New Zealand and German experts conceded that the idea started out as a joke, but they believe that dealing with cows’ nitrogen-rich liquid excrement could have long-term climate advantages.

“Collecting 10 or 20% of urinations would be enough to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions and nitrate leaching,” said Douglas Elliffe of Auckland University.

The nitrogen in cow pee, according to Elliffe, degraded over time into two problematic substances: nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, and nitrate, which gathers in soil and eventually leaches into rivers and streams.

According to official figures, nitrous oxide accounts for around 5% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions and slightly under 10% of New Zealand’s total, with more than half of it tied to cattle.

According to researcher Lindsay Matthews, the concept of potty training cows so that their urine may be gathered and treated came to him while he was being interviewed by a radio host in 2007.

“People think we’re crazy scientists,” he says, but the foundations are in place.

The scientists utilized food rewards to educate 16 calves to urinate in a latrine pen with colleagues in Germany, claiming that the results were comparable to those of a three-year-old toddler.

The study, which was published in the journal Current Biology this week, demonstrated “proof of concept” that potty training cows was doable, according to Elliffe.

He said the challenge was scaling up the concept to educate huge herds and adapting it for cows in places like New Zealand, where the animals spend most of their time outside rather than in barns.

About half of New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions come from agriculture, largely in the form of methane and nitrous oxide.

Methane accounts for around 43.5 percent of New Zealand’s emissions, almost equal to the amount of carbon dioxide produced by sources such as fossil fuels, which is unusual for a developed country.

Numerous research programs in the South Pacific country are looking into various remedies, such as breeding low-methane emitting livestock, using low-emission foods, and even vaccinating animals to create fewer hazardous gases.