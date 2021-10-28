No Roman Holiday: The G20 Meets to Discuss Climate Change, Covid, and Recovery.

The leaders of the world’s leading economies are meeting in Rome this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery, and climate change on the agenda.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video link, US President Joe Biden is travelling in to underline his message that “America is back” after four years of Donald Trump’s brutal diplomacy.

Their absence has tempered expectations for the summit, which is typically used to broker deals between friends and competitors of varying size and influence, including the United States and China, as well as Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia, and the European Union.

On the eve of the crunch COP26 negotiations, which begin in Glasgow on Monday, all eyes will be on their language on climate change.

Leaders are also expected to sign off on a pact to levy a 15% minimum tax on global firms, as well as discuss post-pandemic recovery and dangers, such as the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations.

“After the dark years of isolationism and isolation linked to the health crisis,” stated Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the conference “marks the rebirth of multilateralism.”

The absence of Xi and Putin, according to Antonio Villafranca of the ISPI foreign policy think tank, is “not a positive sign.”

He told AFP that the G20 “is not a transatlantic organization, but a multilateral format in which everyone contributes.”

The G20 summit’s timing, just ahead of the UN’s lengthy climate negotiations in Glasgow, has put the attempt to reduce global warming front and center.

Members of the G20 are responsible for 80% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions, but they are at various levels of development and disagree on how quickly they can respond.

One of the ambitions of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords is for the G20 to embrace the UN target of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

However, members of the G20 continue to disagree on the other important target of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. China has established a target for 2060, while India has not made a similar commitment, citing its status as a developing country.

The Rome talks will also address the threats to the post-pandemic recovery, ranging from inflation and rising energy prices to supply chain concerns and China’s economic slowdown.

The Rome talks will also address the threats to the post-pandemic recovery, ranging from inflation and rising energy prices to supply chain concerns and China's economic slowdown.

No fresh guarantees on Covid-19 vaccinations are planned, but Italy wants additional assistance for low-income countries.