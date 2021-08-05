Nintendo’s first-quarter profit fell as the pandemic gaming boom slowed.

Nintendo’s first-quarter net profit dropped about 13% as the video-game lockdown boom faded, the Japanese company said Thursday, after posting record earnings the previous fiscal year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, long periods of stay-at-home orders and other limitations fueled a run of excellent luck for game developers all across the world.

Despite the expansion of the Delta variety, analysts predict a decline in demand for indoor entertainment as vaccines help life return to normal.

Nintendo reported revenue of 92.7 billion yen ($846 million) for the three months ending in June, down from 106.5 billion yen the previous year.

It maintained its prediction for the fiscal year ending March 2022, predicting a net profit of 340 billion yen on sales of 1.6 trillion yen.

The company’s yearly profit soared to its greatest level ever in 2020-21, thanks to the burgeoning popularity of its Switch system and the family-friendly game “Animal Crossing.”

“The March 2020 release of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ greatly drove hardware and software sales in the first quarter of last fiscal year,” Nintendo stated in a statement on Thursday.

“As a result, year-over-year, hardware sales were down 21.7 percent and software sales were down 10.2 percent.”

Nintendo said last month that it would introduce a new Switch model in October, but analysts are split on the Switch OLED’s prospects, with the recommended price more than the original system.

According to Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, “the results were poorer than projected, partly due to sluggish sales of Switch Lite consoles.”

“While the lockdown craze is waning, its performance has stayed competitive,” he said. “Nintendo has a good probability of improving its full-year prediction later this year.”

The Switch, which can be used handheld or with a TV, was released in 2017, while the Switch Lite, which is only for portable use, was released in 2019.

Nintendo’s new console sales have a history of peaking in the third year and then declining.

The global chip scarcity, caused by an increase in demand for electronic devices during the epidemic, could be a problem for Nintendo, according to Yasuda.

“The prolonged impact of both Covid-19 and the worldwide semiconductor scarcity creates a condition of continuous uncertainty, with the prospect of future production and shipping impacts,” the gaming behemoth stated.

Serkan Toto, a games industry expert at Kantan Games in Tokyo, said the Switch was “now in the middle of its lifecycle,” but that it was. Brief News from Washington Newsday.